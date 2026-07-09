Meycauayan edges Pasay; Biñan bolsters playoff bid

Shawn Argente drilled in a lethal triple from way out with 12.3 seconds left as the Meycauayan Marilao Gems bested the Pasay Voyagers, 82-77, on Wednesday, July 8, and revved up their playoff drive in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

That dagger 3 sent the local crowd heading to the exits, with the Gems salvaging their ninth win in 16 starts and climbing to sixth place in the North division standings of the 27-team tournament.

Agem Miranda had earlier put the Gems back in control, 79-77, following another triple with 1 minute and 39 seconds left.

The 24-year-old Argente, a former star of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, finished with 19 points and 3 rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Miranda, who had 15 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

“My killer instinct set in,” said the 5-foot-9 two-way guard. “I’ll be having a good night’s sleep.”

Homegrown Jeric Serrano supported with 9 points, and so did Robin Nayve and Jayson Apolonio with 7 each for the Gems, who trail the Abra Solid North Weavers (13-1), San Juan Knights (12-1), Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (14-2), Ilagan Isabela Cowboys (10-6)

It was a pulsating victory for the Gems, who kept their composure after wasting a 43-29 spread late in the second quarter and allowing the Voyagers to seize control at 69-64.

Rence Alcoriza carried Pasay’s offensive load in the absence of Top Gun Christian Fajarito and ended up with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, followed by Kriss Gurtiza with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Lennard Santiago, with 13 points plus 5 rebounds.

Biñan dumps Manila

Biñan Tatak Gel warmed up each quarter and torched Manila Batang Quiapo, 129-85, on Wednesday to extend its hot run to 10 and rise to 13-3.

Ahead by four points after the first quarter, Biñan increased its lead at the break, 61-38, pulled away after the third, 95-69, before storming to its 10th straight win and a 13-3 card.

Biñan shares fourth spot with Cebu and trails pacesetter Gensan (14-2), Batangas (13-2) and Quezon Province (10-2) in the South division.

Nic Cabanero, the new face of the Laguna franchise, posted 20 points, highlighted by 11 in the third, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in a 16-minute, 24-second stint to capture another best player honors.

The 6-foot-2 Cabanero, a former star of the University of Santo Tomas Glowing Goldies, got plenty of help from Jaymar Gimpayan with 14 points and 8 rebounds, Michael Mabulac, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, Kenny Roger Rocacurva, with 12 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, and homegrown John Barba with 12 points.

“I am grateful for our veteran teammates, like Kuya Ping (Marc Pingris) and Kuya Mike (Mabulac), for guiding the young players like me,” said Cabanero.

Manila fell to 2-14 despite the 26-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist effort of Mark Doligon and the 20-point, 5-rebound, 2-assist output of Alfred Sedillo.

Sarangani beats Parañaque

The Sarangani 10ACT Marlins leaned on Ralph Tansingco and John Cantimbuhan to beat the Paranaque Patriots, 84-74, in the second game and improve to 3-14.

Tansingco notched 25 points, nine in the fourth quarter, 12 rebounds and 2 assists to capture the best player honors over Cantimbuhan, with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Leland Estacio contributed 10 points plus 3 rebounds, while the eight other Marlins fielded scored at least 2 points.

Cellar-dweller Paranaque slid to 1-18 despite Jomar Santos’ 15 points, Ryusei Koga’s 13, Paolo Santos’ 13, and James Mangahas’ 10.

The tournament visits the Strike Coliseum in Bacoor, Cavite, on Thursday, featuring games between Bacolod and Cebu at 4 p.m., Bataan and Ilagan Isabela at 6 p.m., and San Juan and Gensan at 8 p.m.