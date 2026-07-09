NBI: Charges can be filed vs top officials without victim complaint

By Dhel Nazario

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) asserted during Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial that it can file criminal charges over threats against the country’s top officials even without a formal complaint from the supposed victims.

NBI Senior Agent John Mark Calilung testified on Wednesday, July 8, that under Republic Act No. 10867, the bureau is mandated to investigate threats against the President, Vice President, Senate President, House Speaker, and Chief Justice, especially when national security is at stake.

He explained that once sufficient evidence is gathered, the NBI’s duty is to file the appropriate case, regardless of whether the threatened official personally requests action.

“Our primary objective is to investigate cases involving threats to the President, Vice President, Senate President, Supreme Court… if we found that the evidence is enough that there is a crime committed, we will file a case because that’s the output of our investigation,” Calilung said.

Pressed further by Senator‑Judge Erwin Tulfo, Calilung confirmed that the bureau does not need to ask the threatened official if they wish to pursue charges, as the NBI submits cases for preliminary investigation based on its findings.

This testimony reinforced the prosecution’s argument under Article IV of the impeachment complaint, which centers on Duterte’s public statements allegedly threatening President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.