Senators probe video authenticity in VP Sara impeachment trial

By Dhel Nazario

During the third day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, July 8, senator‑judges pressed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on whether the videos presented were authentic or possibly generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

NBI Senior Agent John Mark Calilung testified that he was experienced enough to assess authenticity, noting that AI‑generated videos are typically short, while the video in question ran for more than two hours.

However, senators raised concerns about the reliability of the methods used.

Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned Calilung’s expertise in distinguishing AI‑generated content, while Senator Robin Padilla highlighted the absence of the original video file and chain of custody documentation.

Calilung admitted the NBI only preserved a copy captured from the internet using screen‑recording software, not the original source.

Padilla stressed that securing the original file was crucial to prove authenticity.

Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III asked about AI notices circulating online, while Senator Panfilo Lacson underscored the difficulty of distinguishing AI videos from genuine ones.

Lacson also criticized Calilung’s reliance on manual comparison instead of forensic tools such as Amped Authenticate, saying this undermined the reliability of the analysis.

The senators ultimately emphasized that without the original file and proper forensic examination, questions remain over whether the videos presented against Duterte can be considered authentic evidence.