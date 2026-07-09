Diocese of Cubao eyes for more Traditional Latin Masses

By Aaron Recuenco

Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. has underscored the importance of providing additional Traditional Latin Masses to meet the spiritual needs of followers of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), after the Vatican stripped the conservative group of authority to perform sacraments and other rites.

In a pastoral letter dated July 6, Ayuban explained that many SSPX devotees remain deeply attached to the Latin liturgy, which has been central to their practice of faith.

To prevent them from being deprived of the sacraments, he said the Diocese of Cubao will explore ways to make Latin Masses more accessible, in line with the guidelines of Traditionis Custodes.

Ayuban stressed that offering more Latin Masses is not only about preserving tradition but also about ensuring pastoral care and unity within the Church.

“You are also God’s children — our brothers and sisters who have genuinely loved the sacred liturgy and seriously devoted yourselves to Catholic tradition,” he wrote, assuring SSPX followers that they will continue to have a place in the local Church.

The bishop emphasized that expanding Latin Mass availability would help bridge divisions, provide spiritual continuity for devotees, and encourage reconciliation with the wider Catholic community.