Bam tells gov’t: Ensure PH’s food security amid rising inflation, fuel costs

Senator Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV on Wednesday, April 8, emphasized the need for immediate government action on ensuring food security as the country grapples with the latest rise in inflation and surging fuel costs.

Aquino made the statement during the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, where he stressed that the surging fuel prices are not only a transport issue but a serious and direct threat to food security.

“We need to act for our farmers, fisherfolk, and small traders. They are the reason and the source of the food we bring home to our families,” Aquino said.

“Let us show that we can unite for the people. Let us work to ensure that in the midst of the crisis, there is food to be served to every parent,” he added.

“Let’s not wait for the point where people have to choose who will feed their families. We need to act immediately so that we can stop the continuous increase in food prices in our society,” the senator noted.

The senator had also criticized the government’s delayed implementation of Republic Act No. 12316, which grants the President emergency powers to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products.

“We know that the process is underway and the people are waiting for it. We also know that for many of our countrymen, I hope it has been lifted for two weeks,” he pointed out, renewing his call for the government to suspend the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, which he believes would offer immediate and significant relief to Filipinos struggling with the oil price hike. (Hannah Torregoza)