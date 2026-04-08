News

Pasig starter kits empower 239 locals

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A total of 239 Pasig City Skills Development Office (PCSDO) graduates receive starter kits from the city government on Wednesday, April 8. (Photo from Pasig PIO)

A total of 239 graduates of the Pasig City Skills Development Office (PCSDO) received starter kits from the city government, marking their transition from training to potential livelihood ventures on Wednesday, April 8.

During the distribution, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto underscored the value of skills development, reminding the graduates that the knowledge and competencies they gained during their training remain their most valuable asset in pursuing income-generating opportunities.

The beneficiaries were selected through a screening process that required them to develop and present business plans with guidance from their trainers.

The kits were customized according to each graduate’s course.

These included welding equipment such as portable inverter machines and safety gear; hairdressing tools like hair irons and blow dryers; nail care kits; baking equipment for bread and pastry production; and arts and crafts materials for making household products.

The program forms part of ongoing efforts to support residents seeking to start small businesses or find alternative sources of income while contributing to Pasig’s local economic activity. (Allysa Nievera)

 

Buried in Taal Lake? PCG eyes underwater search for missing ‘sabungeros’
Millions seen in ‘Traslacion’ amid threats
Trump plays golf before Putin meeting
‘Once in a century storm’
9 cops positive for drug use
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bam tells gov’t: Ensure PH’s food security amid rising inflation, fuel costs

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bam tells gov’t: Ensure PH’s food security amid rising inflation, fuel costs
Headlines News
‘Para sa pamilya’: Jeepney drivers in Malabon to keep driving despite lower earnings
Headlines News
CSB teams force do-or-die matches in NCAA Volleyball Finals
Headlines Sports Volleyball
Jake Cuenca, matagalan kaya ang pagiging selosa ni Rabiya Mateo?
Entertainment Timing