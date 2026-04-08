Pasig starter kits empower 239 locals

A total of 239 graduates of the Pasig City Skills Development Office (PCSDO) received starter kits from the city government, marking their transition from training to potential livelihood ventures on Wednesday, April 8.

During the distribution, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto underscored the value of skills development, reminding the graduates that the knowledge and competencies they gained during their training remain their most valuable asset in pursuing income-generating opportunities.

The beneficiaries were selected through a screening process that required them to develop and present business plans with guidance from their trainers.

The kits were customized according to each graduate’s course.

These included welding equipment such as portable inverter machines and safety gear; hairdressing tools like hair irons and blow dryers; nail care kits; baking equipment for bread and pastry production; and arts and crafts materials for making household products.

The program forms part of ongoing efforts to support residents seeking to start small businesses or find alternative sources of income while contributing to Pasig’s local economic activity. (Allysa Nievera)