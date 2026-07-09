Senate court subpoenas VP chief of staff over threats case

By Hannah Torregoza

The Senate Impeachment Court has ordered the issuance of a subpoena for Zuleika Lopez, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Vice President, to testify in next week’s trial.

Presiding Officer Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero granted the prosecution panel’s request on Wednesday, July 8, citing Lopez’s central role in events tied to the charges against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Lopez is being summoned because she was the reason for Duterte’s controversial visit to the House of Representatives on November 23, 2024, where the Vice President held a virtual press conference and allegedly threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Prosecutors argue her testimony is crucial to Article IV of the impeachment charges, which detail Duterte’s alleged grave threats against top officials.

Lopez’s past involvement also adds weight to her subpoena: she was previously cited in contempt and detained during a House inquiry into Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds for the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President.

Her testimony is expected to shed light on both her role in facilitating Duterte’s actions and the circumstances surrounding the threats.

Alongside Lopez, the prosecution will present lawyer Jeremy Lotoc of the NBI and Capt. Belinda Bello of the House Sergeant‑at‑Arms as witnesses.

The Court also scheduled oral arguments next week on related requests for subpoenas covering tax records of Duterte’s husband, Manases Carpio, and bank documents addressed to the Anti‑Money Laundering Council.