Pasig establishes PLP School of Law led by ex-ICC judge

The local government of Pasig, in partnership with the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP), formally established the PLP School of Law on Wednesday, May 20, appointing former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge Raul C. Pangalangan as its founding dean.

PLP said the new School of Law will be guided by principles of integrity, public service, good governance, and transformative justice.

During a meeting of the PLP Board of Regents, Pangalangan accepted the invitation of Mayor Vico Sotto, who chairs the board, to lead the law school.

Pangalangan, a former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law and a Pasigueño since the 1960s, expressed hope that the institution would serve as a “beacon of hope” amid the country’s challenges.

He will be joined by Atty. Peter John U. Javier as incoming vice dean for academics and Atty. Josephine C. Lati-Bagaoisan, chair of the Technical Working Group for the school’s establishment, who will serve as acting vice dean for administration.

“Kapwa taal na Pasigueño sina Atty. Javier at Atty. Lati-Bagaoisan, ipinanganak, lumaki, at hinubog ng Pasig. Ito ay isang mahalagang patunay na ang pangarap na ito ay tunay na nagmumula at nakaugat sa komunidad na nais nitong paglingkuran,” PLP said.

The PLP School of Law aims to provide deserving students—especially Pasigueños and those from underprivileged families—the opportunity to study law and become lawyers grounded in compassion, integrity, and public service. (Richielyn Canlas)