Senate coup talks persist amid tight numbers

Rumors of a leadership change in the Senate continue to swirl, with coup attempts against Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano still very much alive.

Senator Erwin Tulfo said the numbers remain “tempting,” noting the current split between the majority and minority blocs.

“Ongoing po yan. Tuloy-tuloy po yan. Look at the number. 12–11. Parang matutukso ka eh. 12 lang sila. 11 kami. Isa lang po humakbang dyan, tapos ang boxing,” he said in an interview.

With Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s departure, the majority bloc is left with only 12 members, raising questions about its ability to maintain control.

Dela Rosa had to return to the Senate to secure the 13 votes needed to replace Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Talks of a coup have persisted since the shooting incident inside the Senate, though no move has materialized so far.

Names floated in the discussions include Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Sherwin Gatchalian as possible replacements for Cayetano. (Dhel Nazario)