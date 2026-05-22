UP humbles Gilas Youth; Letran rookie dazzles anew

University of the Philippines stayed undefeated in three games while Letran’s Daniel Sison-Walker continued to impress in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup on Thursday, May 21, at the Playtime-Filoil Centre in San Juan.

With for national youth team member Jacob Bayla anchoring the team’s balanced assault, the Fighting Maroons clobbered Gilas Pilipinas Youth, 92-74, to keep their record pristine, while the Knights drew 26 points from Sison-Walker to beat San Sebastian College, 96-85.

Veejay Pre topscored for UP with 11 points, while Gani Stevens and Elliot Dimaculangan added 9 points with the former grabbing 9 boards.

Gilas Youth drew solid numbers from Kyle Sardon’s 20 points, Ethan Aguas’ 12 points and four rebounds, and Bruce Tubongbanua’s 11 points, three boards, and three assists.

Meanwhile, National University pounced on an undermanned Adamson, 74-66, for its second win in three games.

Also starring for Letran were Chad Gammad and Syrex Silorio, who finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

In the other game, San Beda whipped Lyceum, 102-77.

The scores:

First Game:

LETRAN 96 – Sison-Walker 26, Gammad 16, Silorio 12, Hugo 10, Siena 5, Tapenio 5, Estrada 4, Montecillo 3, Muyuela 3, Diamante 3, Lim 2, Manalili 2, Santos 2, Buensalida 2, Valdeavilla 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 85 – Gabat 20, Ynot 18, Bacani 13, Barroha 11, Acosta 10, Cuya 6, Magcale 3, Segovia 2, Ricio 2, Alforque 0, Castor 0, Muktimar 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Kitane 0, Suico 0.

Quarters: 26-17, 47-46, 73-61, 96-85.

Second Game:

SAN BEDA 102 – Marcelo 17, Torculas 15, Hawkins 14, Lina 13, Etulle 10, RC. Calimag 9, Reyes 8, Dabao 6, Efron 5, Bonzalida 3, Medroso 2, San Juan 0.

LPU 77 – Villegas 20, Rubico 17, Daileg 8, Peñafiel 8, Guadaña 5, Pallingayan 5, Aurigue 5, Caduyac 3, Cardinas 2, Aviles 2, Ondoa 2, Matienzo 0, Abrantes 0, Almario 0, Villaver 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 54-37, 79-62, 102-77.

Third Game:

NU 74 – Palacielo 11, Diassana 11, Reyes 8, Alfanta 7, Jumamoy 6, Garcia 5, Laconsay 5, Miranda 5, Padrones 4, Francisco 2, Serrano 2, Perciano 2, Cartel 2, Locsin 2, Bouzina 2, Navarro 0.

Quarters: 18-12, 39-30, 65-43, 74-66.

Fourth Game:

UP 92 – Pre 11, Bayla 10, Dimaculangan 9, Stevens 9, Palanca 8, Andres 7, Ogana 7, Franco 6, Miles 6, Coronel 5, Alter 4, Remogat 4, Briones 4, Poyos 2, Tan 0, Yniguez 0.

GILAS YOUTH 74 – Sardon 20, Aguas 12, Tubongbanua 11, Amos 7, Moral 5, Cariño 5, Pasinos 4, Razon 3, Espinas 2, Basa 2, Chio 2, Cagurungan 1, Lacson 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 49-30, 75-49, 92-74.