PBBM increases minimum access volume for pork amid supply gap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Executive Order No. 116 raising the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork this year from 54,210 metric tons to 204,210 MT to address a supply gap.

The order, issued May 19, directs the MAV Management Committee to allocate 30,000 MT to processors and 120,000 MT to Food Terminal Inc. and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program.

The committee recommended adding 150,000 MT annually for two years.

The move comes amid continued African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks that have reduced the national swine inventory, driving pork prices higher.

The EO mandates guidelines within 30 days to ensure allocations stabilize supply, ease inflation, and protect consumer welfare. (Betheena Unite)