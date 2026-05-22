NBI: Bato’s police background poses challenge in arrest

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag said Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s background in law enforcement may pose a challenge in efforts to serve the arrest warrant against him.

Matibag made the statement during a press conference on Friday, May 22, following the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) authorization for law enforcement agencies to proceed with serving the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against the senator.

He explained that Dela Rosa’s experience gives him an advantage in anticipating police operations.

“The challenge is he is from law enforcement, so he knows how law enforcement thinks and moves,” Matibag said.

Dela Rosa, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, previously served as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite this, Matibag expressed confidence that law enforcement agencies will eventually apprehend the senator, who left the Senate after his appearance on May 11 and last attended session on May 14.

“He can never escape the long arm of the law,” he said.

Matibag also clarified that there has been no indication Dela Rosa has left the country.

“There has been no report from the Bureau of Immigration that he has departed. So if we base it on that, he is still here,” he added. (Jeffrey Damicog)