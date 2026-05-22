Batang Ginebra clinches No. 1 seed after downing Batang Meralco

Batang Ginebra outlasted Batang Meralco, 89-79, in the duel of unbeaten squads and emerged as the top seed in the centerpiece 15U division of the Batang PBA on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Gin Kings played catch-up for three quarters before erupting for 32 points in the fourth to prevail and finish the four-team elimination with a 3-0 mark.

Joakim Emmanuel Se scored 20 points, including 12 in the final quarter, as the Gin Kings head into the knockout semifinals with a much needed momentum.

Batang Converge and the Batang Pureblends were playing as of press time to determine the third or fourth seeds. Meralco is secured at No. 2 going into the Final Four set Tuesday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

Mark Vincent Patungan tallied 23 points while Mihangel Philrick Morre and Ethan Ray De Guzman added 13 points apiece for the Batang Bolts.

The scores:

Ginebra 89 – Se 20, Demate 16, Saluquen 16, Aldania 13, Valeza 8, Gumatay 6, Basinillo 4, Patag Enrique Leandro. 4, Senesan 2, Patag Rafael Enrico. 0, Robles 0, Garcia 0, Ocampo 0, Solidum 0.

Meralco 79 – Patungan 23, De Guzman13, Morre 13, Sta. Ana 7, De Vera 6, Morales 5, Evangelio 4, Castaloni 4, Yao 2, Zamora 2, Marino 0, Pe 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 33-35, 57-54, 89-79.