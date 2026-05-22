Creamline-Cignal dramatic clash hailed PVL Game of the Year

After countless epic battles throughout the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2025-26 season, Creamline and Cignal saved the best for last.

The Cool Smashers regained their place at the top of the league with a thrilling 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11 victory over the Super Spikers to win the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference championship in Game 2 of the finals last April 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For the high-octane action in the brightest of stages, that clash for the crown will be feted as the Game of the Year in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards on May 30 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao.

Also set to be recognized with a citation in the annual awards night supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco is the Alas Pilipinas women’s beach volleyball team that won the country its first-ever gold in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

The Alas Pilipinas Men’s Volleyball squad will also be given a citation for its memorable 2025 FIVB Men’s World Championship Cinderella run, placing 19th out of 32 nations, as well as its bronze finish in the SEA Games in Thailand.

The match drew all forms of reactions from the 17-thousand crowd inside the Big Dome, with Cignal clawing back from down 2-10 in the second set to snatch it, 25-22, and tie the game up at one frame apiece.

PVL On Tour Most Valuable Player Erika Santos and 2026 AFC MVP Vanie Gandler linked up to give the Super Spikers a crucial 9-7 lead in the fifth set, trying to force a rubber match in the league organized by Sports Vision.

However, Creamline’s championship composure shone more than Cignal’s indomitable will as Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Pangs Panaga, and Tots Carlos connected on an 8-2 finishing kick for the win and the title that broke a year-long championship drought.

Carlos delivered the biggest of blows, first on an off-the-block kill for the championship point before closing the door on Gandler with a solid block for the crown.

League officials, broadcast team, and the Press Corps will also select the Stars of the Night during the annual gala, with one coming from the PVL and one coming from the Spikers’ Turf.