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2 women nabbed for cybersex extortion in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The arrested suspects and the recovered shabu from them. (Photo from QCPD)

Two women were arrested in Cubao, Quezon City, on May 20 for allegedly extorting money from a man using explicit videos secretly recorded during an online-arranged massage service.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said operatives from Cubao Police Station and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center arrested alias “Mary Grace” and alias “Kharen,” while alias “Liza” remains at large.

Police said the suspects threatened to upload the victim’s private videos unless he paid, forcing him to hand over ₱45,000. A follow-up entrapment operation led to the arrests, with drug paraphernalia also recovered from “Kharen,” who has a prior drug case.

The suspects face robbery-extortion charges, with an additional drug charge against “Kharen.” Authorities urged the public to report suspicious online activities. (Trixee Rosel)

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