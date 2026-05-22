Woman dies while waiting for aid at Quezon City Hall

A 53-year-old resident of Barangay Sauyo died after collapsing while waiting for her Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) payout at Quezon City Hall on Tuesday, May 19.

According to the Quezon City government, responders from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately attended to the woman and rushed her to East Avenue Medical Center.

Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

City officials extended condolences to the bereaved family and provided burial assistance.

They also committed to include her youngest child in the city’s scholarship program.

“The local government continues to coordinate with the woman’s family to determine what further assistance may be extended to them,” the statement read.

The incident has prompted the city to review safety protocols for activities conducted at City Hall.

“Every QCitizen can be assured that the local government will review the implementation of protocols, particularly on safety, to ensure these are sufficient for everyone,” the city government added. (Trixee Rosel)