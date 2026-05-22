79 more entries clash in Day 2 of 2025 WSC semis

Seventy-nine more entries will slug it out in the second day of the semifinal round of the second edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 2 9-Cock Invitational Derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, all 79 entries in the three-cock semis round tallied similar 2-0 records in the elims.

The winners in Friday’s semis round will advance to the four-cock pre-finals on Sunday, May 24, with the grand finals slated on Monday, May 25.

Competing in the semis are AEJ Bros., Rod Advincula/ATK/TRB, Elmer David/Arnold Mendoza, Papa Bravo/KV, Johr Abelida, Bhong Juntereal/Doc Marvin Rocafort, Potpot Tagokgok, Guam, Doc Ayong Lorenzo/Doc Gil, Roberto Rosales/BBSB, Capt. JQ De Castro/Rhona Estrada, Laurence Wacnang, MJ Rillo, JOP/MJ, Pep Goitia/Alvin Arañez/Jun Soriano, Rhona Bullecer;

Ito Ynares/Boy Torres, Anthony Marasigan, Malabon Group, D. Mayberry/R. Limbaga/R. Kaparaz/R. Gutierres, VG Odi Fausto/Board Odi Boy Fausto/V. Aznar Sierra, Rey Rio De Leon, Jesry Palmares/Dan Miller/Charlie Chan, Arnel Paras/Jun Durano, Toto Dela Peña, Poloy Aquino/Jun Durano, and NATNS/CJB/JEB.

Fans who wish to witness the action live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum may get their tickets at Ticketnet or at www.worldslashercup.ph.