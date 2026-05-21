Shooting victim in Rizal arrested for murder, firearms charges

A shooting victim in Rodriguez, Rizal, was arrested while receiving medical treatment after authorities discovered he was linked to a murder case and had a standing warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms.

The victim, identified only as “King Abbas,” was brought to the hospital after being shot by an unidentified gunman in a secluded area of Sitio Harangan Brookside, Barangay San Isidro, on Wednesday afternoon, May 20.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot before seeing Abbas running with blood oozing from his body.

Barangay personnel conducting house visits also saw him and immediately reported the incident to authorities, who rushed him to the hospital.

While receiving treatment, personnel from the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station identified Abbas as a suspect in a murder case.

Authorities also recovered a pouch containing a crystalline substance suspected to be shabu from his clothing.

Verification revealed that Abbas had a standing warrant of arrest issued by Judge Mohammad Aquil Tamano of Branch 77, RTC San Mateo, Rizal, for violation of Section 32 of Republic Act 10591.

“Warrant personnel immediately effected the arrest,” police said.

Meanwhile, authorities are conducting follow-up operations to identify, track, and arrest the gunman involved in the May 20 shooting. (Richielyn Canlas)