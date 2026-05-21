Waste-to-Energy Act passed on final reading

The House of Representatives has passed on third and final reading the proposed Waste-to-Energy Act, a priority measure of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

The measure, embodied in House Bill (HB) No. 9157, seeks to establish a comprehensive national framework for the development, regulation, and operation of facilities utilizing waste-to-energy (WTE) and other advanced waste treatment technologies.

At its core, the Act aims to:

Reduce waste accumulation in waterways, drainage systems, and flood control infrastructure often clogged during heavy rains and typhoons. Minimize reliance on dumpsites by converting residual waste into usable heat, electricity, or fuel through environmentally compliant technologies. Strengthen energy security by integrating waste management with renewable energy production. Under the Act, WTE facilities will primarily function as energy production sites while remaining consistent with Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Key provisions include:

Continuous emissions monitoring approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Compliance with the Clean Air Act, Renewable Energy Act, and other environmental laws. Proper treatment and disposal of residues generated by WTE facilities. Adoption of best available technologies and practices for pollution prevention and emissions control.

The Act also empowers agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE), DENR, Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to formulate policies and standards governing WTE facilities.

Local government units (LGUs) are encouraged to cluster together to establish common WTE facilities, improving efficiency and lowering operational costs.

Qualified projects may avail themselves of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, provided they meet strict environmental and operational standards.

The Act prohibits the use of imported municipal solid waste as feedstock and imposes penalties—including fines, imprisonment, and license revocation—for violations.

Supporters of the measure emphasize that it balances environmental protection, public health, and the country’s growing demand for reliable energy.

“This is not simply an energy measure or a waste management proposal. It is a national development measure that will help build cleaner, safer, and more resilient communities for future generations,” Majority Leader Sandro Marcos said. (Ellson Quismorio)