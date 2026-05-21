Tough start for Rondina, Pons in Nuvali Challenge

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons put up a gallant stand but still came up short against the much taller and more experienced Danish opponents to start their campaign in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge on Thursday, May 21, at the Nuvali Sands Courts here.

The Alas Pilipinas duo suffered a sorry 19-21, 17-21, loss to Denmark’s Sofia Bisgaard and Cirkeline Hog in the Challenge Tour organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under the leadership of chairman Patrick Gregorio.

Rondina and Pons, who won a historic Southeast Asian Games gold medal last year, started strong in the first set and took a 15-12 lead after scoring four straight points.

It was short-lived, though, as Bisgaard and Hog pulled off a comeback to steal the opening frame and brought the momentum in the second set to complete a sweep of the host.

“It was still a good game for us. I only had almost three weeks of training while Pons had around two weeks, but despite that, we were still able to keep up somehow,” said Rondina, who scored 13 points.

“Our opponents also regularly compete in Elite 16 tournaments, so they’re really high-level teams. But we’re not making excuses because we still gave our best. They just played the better game today.”

Rondina and Pons were sent to the loser’s bracket, facing Switzerland’s Annique Niederhauser and Menia Bentele as of press time.

The Alas pair were gunning for redemption against the Swiss players, who knocked them out in last year’s Challenge in the round of 24, 18-21, 24-22, 15-12, in the Nuvali tilt also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, Akari, Ayala Land, and PLDT

“We’re still looking at the positive side even though we lost. We fought hard, we just fell short this time. I know we still need to polish our partnership again. Like Coach said, our game wasn’t bad overall, but we gave away too many unforced errors,” said Pons, who had 12 markers.

“Aside from the preparation, Coach also reminded us that our heart for the game should always be there. That’s going to be our biggest weapon heading into our next game tonight because it’s already a do-or-die match. At this level of beach volleyball, you really can’t afford to give away too many errors because your opponents are already very experienced and constantly competing around the world.”

Former NBA player Chase Budinger debuted in style with his new partner Trevor Crabb, sweeping Canada’s Luke de Greeff and Tynan Gannett, 21-9, 21-13, in the men’s division hosted by the City of Santa Rosa and backed by Medical City South Luzon and Jersey Haven.

The 37-year-old Budinger, who played from 2009 to 2016, became a mainstay in the World Tour for Team USA, winning a gold medal in 2023 Haikou Challenge in China.

“It’s great. I’ve been here once during the Olympic run. I love the tournament, it was amazing so I was happy to be able to come back again. I love how the people are really nice, the accommodations amazing so I love playing here. Maybe I wish it wasn’t so hot but besides that, everything’s great,” said Budinger, who is eyeing an Olympic run in Los Angeles 2028 with Crabb.

“It’s a stepping stone. First tournament for us. Just to get to know each other and get the feel of playing with each other. We haven’t had many practices together so we’re kinda learning on the fly and this is a great tournament for us to do that,” he added.

Ukraine’s Valentyna Davidova and Anhelina Khmil took down the Swiss pair Niederhauser and Menia, 20-22, 21-13, 15-11, to set a duel with Bisgaard and Hog.

Paris 2024 Olympians Monika Paulikiene and Aine Raupelyte of Lithuania survived wildcard Marie-Alex Belanger and Amy Ozee of Canada, 21-18, 20-22, 15-12.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Taliqua Clancy and Jana Milutinovic and partner Stefanie Fejes from Australia swept Ukraine’s Tetiana Lazarenko and Sofiia Kurnikova, 23-21, 21-12, in Pool B.

Men’s top seed players Eylon Elazar and Kevin Cuzmiciov of Israel opened their title quest with a 21-14, 21-15 sweep of Denmark’s Kristoffer Abell and Christian Andersen.

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