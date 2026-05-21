Constantino snaps slump with dominant wire-to-wire ICTSI Caliraya win

CAVINTI, Laguna – Banishing the ghosts of a year-long slump, Harmie Constantino re-established herself as the undisputed force of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, turning the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship into a masterclass of composure as she braved erratic weather to secure a whopping six-stroke, wire-to-wire victory over Mafy Singson with a closing 68 here on Thursday, May 21.

The emphatic win marked a roaring return to form for the 2024 Order of Merit champion. After a frustratingly quiet stretch last season that saw her fall out of clubhouse conversations, Constantino reminded the field of her pedigree on the very same layout where she scored her second victory in a stirring four-title run two years ago.

Under an unpredictable sky that alternated between scorching sun and sudden showers early on, Constantino refused to flinch. Armed with a comfortable four-stroke overnight lead, she transformed what was expected to be a dramatic final-round shootout into a celebratory coronation walk.

While Singson failed to mount a serious charge and the rest of the field faded in sweltering conditions at mid-noon, Constantino played virtually pressure-free golf.

Instead of forcing the issue on the Arnold Palmer-designed course, she meticulously picked her spots. She firmed up her grip on the trophy early by birdying No. 2 with a solid approach that landed within two feet off the cup, and matched Singson’s birdie on the eighth to stay in firm control.

She then dominated the back nine, hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 10 to build an eight-shot lead following a Singson bogey on the 11th. A bogey on No. 13 hardly threatened her position, and Constantino birdied the 17th for the third day in a row to seal a six-stroke win. Her 10-under 206 total worth ₱130,000.

She cruised through the final round completely unbothered by the leaderboard, a testament to her laser-sharp self-focus. By blocking out the noise and anchoring her mind to her own game, she turned what could have been a high-stress finale into pressure-free victory.

“It’s nice that I got to enjoy the last round without any pressure. I was only focusing on myself and didn’t even notice how the other players were doing. My entire focus was simply on how I wanted to play and how I wanted to finish my round,” said Constantino.

Singson missed several opportunities but closed out with back-to-back birdies for a 70 and a 212 and received P85,000, while Tiffany Lee carded a 71 to finish third at 215 and took home P72,000.

Reigning OOM champion Sarah Ababa charged back with a 68 to snatch fourth place at 216 while Yvon Bisera wound up with a 73 for joint fifth at 217 with Seoyun Kim, who faltered with a 74.

Junior golfer Mona Sarines clinched the low amateur honors with a 225 after a third straight 75.

Constantino credited her resurgence to a rigorous combination of hard work, patience and a complete overhaul of her psychological approach to the game.

“I think my mindset has changed a lot, and it’s something I’ve been working on heavily. Mentally, things are going so much better compared to where I was in 2024, and that is truly the biggest bonus I could ever ask for.”

Now back at the top, she is eyeing a dominant season ahead with a renewed sense of joy and purpose.

“I hope this year will be a lot better. I’ve changed a lot in how I play and how I think. Mentally, it’s a completely different game for me now, and I feel a level of happiness on the course that just wasn’t there last year,” she said.

Reflecting on her soaring momentum, she emphasized that this victory is validation for her relentless grind.

“This win means a lot – it proves that my game is progressing through practice and hard work. Mentally, it just feels incredibly good to feel good about how I play golf again,” said Constantino.

Her victory was a stark contrast to her win on this layout during her four-title haul in 2024, which required a gritty, come-from-behind effort. This week, she was an absolute juggernaut from Tuesday’s opening tee shot. She seized the tournament by the throat on Day 1 with an eagle-spiked 66 in near-perfect conditions, then showed her grit on Wednesday by grinding out a 72 in punishing, hot, wind-swept weather.