UE clinches inaugural boys’ tennis crown

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — University of the East etched its name in history, claiming the inaugural UAAP High School Boys’ Tennis Tournament overall title after edging National University Nazareth School, 2-1, in the team event final on Saturday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

The Junior Warriors tallied 39.287 points across the three events contested—singles, doubles, and team—to emerge as overall champions of this demonstration tournament supported by Wilson Philippines.

UE cemented its dominance in the overall tournament by going undefeated in the team event, adding to the 24.287 points it had already earned after topping the doubles event, where two of its players, Al Tristan Licayan and Aser Delos Santos, reached the quarterfinals.

Co-MVPs Kobi Luzon and Delos Santos, who were also doubles champions, delivered the championship-clinching point in the team final against NUNS, outlasting Ariel Cabaral and Jeremiah Labasano in the निर्णing doubles rubber, 6-3, 6-2.

Kyle Saga gave UE an early advantage, taking the opening singles match against Labasano, 6-4, 6-2.

Cabaral then responded for the Bullpups, overpowering Licayan, 6-0, 6-3, to force a winner-take-all doubles showdown.

The team tennis championship ultimately decided the overall winner, as UE held only a slim 0.362-point lead after the individual events. NUNS’ Cabaral had earlier claimed the singles title over Blue Eagle Miguel Lagac, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, last Feb. 28.

“Para sa akin, [ang pagiging] champion is hard work, sacrifice, and loyalty for the team and the UE community. Itong championship na ito is deserve nila makuha dahil isang taon namin pinaghandaan at sakripisyo para sa team,” said UE head coach Roel Licayan.

“Sobrang happy po [kami] kasi kami ang unang-unang nakakuha ng championship dito sa UAAP Season 88 juniors po. Talaga pong nabawi po namin lahat ng pagod sa training kasi grabe po talaga ang intensity ng training ni coach… “’Di po namin ma-explain kung gaano ka-happy,” said Luzon.

The Bullpups finished as overall runners-up with 35.925 points.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University secured third place overall with a 3-0 sweep of De La Salle Zobel in the team event’s Battle for Third, ending the season with 27.581 points.

Ateneo’s Marcus Dimalaluan delivered the decisive blow, cruising past Jairo Flores, 6-0, 6-2, in second singles to clinch the tie.

Lagac, the singles runner-up, gave the Blue Eagles a strong start with a 6-1, 6-0 win over John Mateo De Ocampo in first singles.

With the result already secured, Lagac returned to the court alongside Jaime Reyes, as the pair completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 doubles win over Gabriel Torres and Flores.