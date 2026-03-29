PBA, UAAP power Gilas Men in FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is fully committed to giving all our Gilas teams the support they need to achieve their full potential and to compete well on the international stage. To be able to perform this task, the federation needs the full commitment of many stakeholders to power the Road to Los Angeles in 3×3.

For the upcoming FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 Men will be composed of Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma, Chris Koon of Magnolia Chicken Timplados, Ralph Cu of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Sean Alter of the University of the Philippines.

“We thank the leadership of the PBA and UAAP for allowing their players to represent the country in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup,” said SBP Executive Director Erika Dy. “3×3 Program Director Ryan Gregorio and the team’s coaching staff selected a training pool, and they were all made available to join Gilas.”

“We know it really takes a community to build a strong team, and we’re very happy to get the commitment of many individuals who showed up for our team’s practices to share their knowledge and experience,” Dy added.

To help the current Gilas team prepare, the likes of Joseph Eriobu, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dom Fajardo, and Robbie Herndon set aside time from their busy schedules to join practices under the guidance of trainers Kirk Collier, Patrick Fran, and JJ Espanola.

“PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Vice Chairman Alfrancis Chua, and Commissioner Willie Marcial supported the idea to include PBA players to be part of the pool, and the UAAP did the same for us,” said Gregorio.

“We also appreciate the additional support from the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and NLEX through PBA Governor Ronald Dulatre. They are fully invested in helping out in our 3×3 program and the dream of making it to the Olympics in this sport,” added Gregorio.

“We at MPTC and NLEX have always envisioned helping the national team,” said Dulatre. “And when the SBP presented the possibility of us being involved in the Men’s 3×3 program, we did not hesitate. We heeded the call from SBP President and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas to renew the commitment to 3×3 in terms of hopes of making it to the Olympics.”