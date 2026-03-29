Bol stays hot as TNT blasts SMB

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

What was expected to be a tight showdown between the two All-Filipino Finals rivals turned into a blowout.

Bol Bol once again showed he’s head-and-shoulders above the rest — literally and figuratively — leading TNT to a commanding 118-92 victory over San Miguel in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 28.

The 7-foot-3 beanpole was hardly challenged even against the twin towers of Marcus Lee and nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, compiling 34 points, 18 rebounds and a block to tow his team to its second win in three games.

Bol even drilled a booming triple that triggered a blistering 21-4 run that turned a 14-12 lead into a huge 30-16 advantage at the end of the opening frame. The Tropang 5G never looked back from there as they stretched the lead to as high as 29.

Benefitting to the SMB defense collapsing on Bol, Calvin Oftana provided support with 18 points built on three triples while Brandon Ganuelas Rosser chipped in 13.

Everyone coach Chot Reyes put on the floor contributed, with Avan Nava and Justin Chua also providing quality minutes off the bench.

SMB did everything it could to get back into the game but even Lee’s best game of 30 points and 14 rebounds was not enough to carry the team.

Fajardo had a double-double performance of 15 points and 20 rebounds, but all of which went down the drain as well with SMB sliding to a 1-2 slate.

Meanwhile, Clint Chapman put together a sizzling debut and powered Magnolia to its breakthrough 121-109 win at the expense of Macau.

The 6-foot-10 center displayed his offensive arsenal and exploded for a double-double performance of 39 points and 15 rebounds as the Hotshots nearly squandered a double-digit lead but recovered just in time to pick up their first win after four games.

Chapman even sparked a personal 10-3 run in the third frame as Magnolia built a 19-point cushion, only to withstand a furious fourth-quarter rally from Macau thta cae close to tying the game at 94-all.

Magnolia, however, regained its footing behind timely hits from Chapman, Zav Lucero and Jerom Lastimosa to avoid what could have been the franchise’s first 0-4 start since 1998, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Lucero was all over the floor for Magnolia with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and five blocks. Lastimosa, on the other hand, chipped in 20 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Chong Pong Lao fired 24 points — all coming from the three-point territory to try fuel the fourth quarter rally from the Knights.

Tony Mitchell had 22 points and 14 rebounds while Damian Chongqui and Phoenix Shackelford had 20 and 19, respectively.

The Black Knights, even with the new head coach Marcus Eliott, remained winless after four games.