Bregente’s historic rise from Bukidnon fairways to NCAA glory

Manolo Fortich’s own Rolando Bregente Jr. carved his name into collegiate golf history on Wednesday, rising from the pine-lined fairways of Del Monte Golf and Country Club to rule the inaugural NCAA Season 101 Golf Tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The 24-year-old Lyceum of the Philippines University standout, who first swung a club at age eight while his father worked as a caddie, delivered a composed one-over-par 73 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club’s West Course to clinch the groundbreaking title.

Bregente’s round was powered by five birdies, enough to edge guest team University of Asia and the Pacific’s Zach Villaroman by a single stroke, with College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada settling for third, two shots adrift.

“This is the first NCAA golf tournament, so I promised myself to give my best. My name will be in the record books as the first to win it,” said Bregente, who counts Philippine golf icon Frankie Minoza as his inspiration.

Already a two-time NGAP championship division winner this year and a national team mainstay who placed fifth in the last SEA Games in Thailand, Bregente’s victory underscores his steady rise from provincial prodigy to collegiate champion.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio hailed the NCAA golf tournament as a breakthrough in grassroots sports, declaring it seamlessly aligned with the PSC’s newly launched Fairways to the Future program along with the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP).

Together, the NCAA golf tournament and the Fairways to the Future initiative now stand inseparably linked, opening fairways to junior golfers nationwide and transforming competition into a genuine pathway for development.

By designating government-owned and partner courses as training grounds, the PSC and NGAP have fused grassroots access with elite competition, ensuring that the NCAA fairways serve not only as a proving ground for student-athletes but also as a national pipeline for the next generation of champions.

“The PSC golf grassroots roadmap is clear. We cannot just create a grassroots program without having tournaments, and this is where collegiate leagues such as the NCAA come in,” said Gregorio, emphasizing the PSC’s push to add golf, weightlifting, boxing, and gymnastics to the NCAA calendar for the first time in its century-long history.

“I am deeply grateful to the NCAA for answering the call and staging a golf tournament as well as three other sports for the first time in over a century right here in Season 101,” said Gregorio.

For Bregente, however, the triumph was deeply personal, a validation of years spent honing his craft on Bukidnon’s storied fairways, dreaming of emulating Minoza’s path to international acclaim.

“He’s my inspiration. One day, I want to be like him,” Bregente shared, his victory now etched as the first chapter of NCAA golf history.

College of St. Benilde stormed to victory in the team event, amassing 115 points behind Sean Granada’s blazing lead, reinforced by the steady contributions of Miguel Aguilar, Nathan Jasper Lee, Isaac Ong, Christian Adrineda, and Andrei Lee.

The Open division saw San Beda’s Ice Reyes card a four-over 76 to outlast Mapua’s Armand Cajayon and Letran’s King Gabriel Raymundo, while CSB dominated the team event with 115 points, spearheaded by Granada and a deep supporting cast.

Lyceum finished second with 101 points, bolstered by Jan Philippe De Claro and Michael Ray Bolano, while Villaroman’s UA&P squad placed third.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the PSC’s drive and support in mounting a groundbreaking tournament such as this. Our gratitude goes to Chairman Pato, the PSC Commissioners, and the entire agency,” said Atty. Jonas Cabochan of San Beda University, host of the event.

Also present during the tournament were PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston, NCAA Policy Board member Atty. Roberto Laurel of Lyceum, NCAA Season 101 Chairman Melchor Divina of Mapua, NCAA Management Committee members Peter Cayco (Arellano), Paul Supan (Jose Rizal University), Dax Castellano (College of St. Benilde), Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo (Emilio Aguinaldo College) and Dr. Allan Paul Layco (Lyceum).

Bregente also spearheaded Lyceum’s runner-up finish with 101 points, drawing crucial backup from teammates Jan Philippe De Claro and Michael Ray Bolano, while UA&P settled for third with 95 points behind Villaroman, Chloe Rada, and Johann Pancho.

Lyceum’s Bolano unleashed the longest drive at 325 yards, Raymond Paconla delivered the most accurate drive at No. 13, and CSB’s Miguel Aguilar nailed the nearest-to-the-pin at just four feet, three inches on No. 8.

In the guest division, Ian Umali emerged on top, edging Mark Ronquillo despite identical 80s, with Paolo Sunga rounding out the podium at 83.