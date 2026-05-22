Padilla denies helping Bato escape amid Senate tension

Senator Robin Padilla on Friday, May 22, firmly rejected claims that he assisted Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa in fleeing the Senate building after the May 14 shooting incident.

In a televised interview on Net 25, Padilla stressed that he and Dela Rosa left the premises in full view of police and security personnel, without any attempt to evade authorities.

“Wala namang warrant… relaxed kami,” he said, pointing out that neither the Philippine National Police (PNP) nor the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) presented a local arrest warrant.

Padilla explained that he had stayed inside the Senate for three days to accompany Dela Rosa, who resurfaced after six months of absence.

He recalled that tension escalated due to rumors of a leadership change and the expected arrival of impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The situation worsened when shots were fired at the lower part of the building, though Padilla emphasized that Dela Rosa was concerned about the safety of others, not himself.

The senator confirmed that Dela Rosa spoke with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, who assured them there was no arrest order, only a directive to secure the Senate premises.

Padilla recounted that in the early hours of May 15, he decided to go home and Dela Rosa asked to ride with him since he had no vehicle.

Dela Rosa later got off in Makati, where his own car was waiting. Padilla insisted he did not know where his colleague went afterward.

Rejecting the “fugitive” label, Padilla said: “Para sa akin, hindi siya fugitive… Kailangan din nating igalang ang sarili nating proseso bilang bansa.”

Despite Padilla’s denial, the Department of Justice has since declared the ICC warrant against Dela Rosa enforceable, warning that anyone who aids him in evading arrest could face legal consequences.

Both the DOJ and the Office of the Solicitor General have branded Dela Rosa a “fugitive from justice.” (Hannah Torregoza)