ICC rejects Digong’s appeal anew, trial moves forward

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has once again rejected an appeal filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s defense team, affirming the confirmation of charges against him over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

In a 12-page ruling dated May 21, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 dismissed the defense’s arguments, which questioned the Chamber’s “flexible approach” in defining the scope of charges and claimed a lack of sufficient evidentiary basis.

The judges stressed that the issues raised amounted to mere disagreement rather than valid appealable matters under Article 82(1)(d) of the Rome Statute.

The Chamber underscored that it had “clearly set out” the temporal, geographical, and material scope of the three confirmed counts, rejecting the defense’s claim of imprecision.

It also clarified that the defense mischaracterized the Confirmation Decision, noting that the arguments presented did not meet the threshold for appeal.

With the appeal denied, the ICC’s confirmation of charges against Duterte stands, paving the way for a full trial.

The ICC Prosecution has set Nov. 30 as the target start date for proceedings. (Betheena Unite)