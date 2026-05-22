‎Radio announcer shot dead in BARMM

‎COTABATO CITY – Police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have launched a hunt against two men who shot dead a local radio announcer in the region’s Special Geographic Area (SGA) on Thursday night.

‎Capt. Vilma Dimaraw, chief of the Malidegao municipal police station, said that radio broadcaster Nestor Micator, 45, also known as “Teting,” was shot in front of the village hall in Barangay Fort Pikit, Malidegao town, SGA-BARMM, at about 7 p.m.

‎Micator is a news anchor and commentator for D’Empire Radio, based in Poblacion, Pikit, Cotabato province.

‎Dimaraw said Micator is also a member of the Lupong Pambarangay (village council) of Barangay Fort Pikit.

‎“He was about to board his motorbike with his wife when two men riding in tandem on a motorbike arrived and shot him in the head. He died instantly, while his wife was unharmed,” the police official said in a radio interview Friday.

‎Dimaraw said police investigators are still determining if Micator had been receiving death threats and whether the attack was related to his work as a radio commentator or as a member of the village council.

‎The FM radio station management issued a statement condemning the attack on Micator.

‎“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and call for justice to be served immediately,” the statement issued Thursday night said.

‎Dimaraw said the police have several “persons of interest” linked to the crime but declined to provide further details. (PNA)