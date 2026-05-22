DSWD: AICS program also open to middle class Filipinos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) stressed that its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program is not limited to the poor but also extends to middle-class Filipinos facing emergencies and sudden financial burdens.

DSWD Crisis Intervention Program Director Edwin Morata explained that the program is designed to help anyone affected by financial shocks such as medical emergencies, disasters, or other unforeseen crises, regardless of income level.

“Hindi po talaga pangmahirap lang ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation,” Morata said during a media forum on Thursday, May 21.

He emphasized that disasters and emergencies affect all sectors: “Shocks do not choose whether you are rich or poor, employed or unemployed, middle class or minimum wage earner. During disasters, all of us are affected.”

Morata noted that assistance is provided when a family’s financial capacity is insufficient to cover urgent, unplanned needs.

Applicants undergo three steps—queuing, assessment and interview, and release of aid—and must present valid IDs along with supporting documents depending on the type of assistance sought, such as medical certificates, prescriptions, or hospital statements of account.

The DSWD reported that as of April, most AICS aid was disbursed for medical assistance (₱316 million), followed by food (₱22 million) and funeral support (₱8 million).

The agency said it continues to refine program guidelines to better respond to evolving needs, particularly medical and emergency-related cases. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)