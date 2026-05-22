2 arrested in QC lotto machine theft

Police arrested two men in Novaliches, Quezon City, on May 21 for stealing a lotto betting machine worth ₱24,000 from an outlet on Kingsport Avenue, Barangay Bagbag.

Investigators said a 33‑year‑old suspect acted as lookout while his 25‑year‑old companion carried out the theft early on May 20.

The stolen machine was later recovered in a follow‑up operation.

Meanwhile, their 29‑year‑old accomplice remains at large and is the subject of a manhunt.

Authorities noted all three suspects have prior cases involving theft, illegal gambling, and drugs.

Robbery charges are being prepared against the two arrested thieves. (Trixee Rosel)