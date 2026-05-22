PNP calls for Bato’s surrender, tracker teams mobilized

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday, May 22, called on Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to surrender peacefully following the Department of Justice’s directive to serve an arrest warrant tied to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Nartatez said tracker teams have been mobilized to locate the former PNP chief but emphasized that the preferred course of action is for Dela Rosa to yield voluntarily.

“Our mandate is clear, but I urge Senator Dela Rosa to surrender and face the legal process. This ensures that the proceedings remain dignified, secure, and respectful of his rights,” he said.

He assured the public that any enforcement action would follow strict operational procedures, with “absolute transparency, full adherence to police protocols, and the utmost respect for human rights.”

Nartatez also stressed that politics would not influence the arrest of a sitting senator allied with former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The DOJ earlier ordered the PNP and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to enforce the ICC warrant, which stems from alleged crimes against humanity linked to thousands of killings during the anti-drug campaign.

Dela Rosa has previously said he was prepared to face arrest if authorities carried out the order.

Nartatez reiterated that President Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla instructed police units to observe “maximum tolerance and professionalism” throughout the operation.

“There will be no shortcuts. Operational discipline is paramount to protect constitutional rights and maintain public trust,” he added. (Martin Sadongdong)