Thompson’s valiant effort

Scottie Thompson’s huge lump on the forehead with 31 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s game was, to say the least, a concerning sight even on television.

Thompson accidentally got clipped above the left eye by the heel of Jhonard Clarito’s right foot after the Rain or Shine forward stumbled while going after a loose ball. As distressing as the swelling looked, what raised some concern here was seeing the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel guard remain on the floor to finish the tightly contested Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

PBA doctors and Ginebra utility personnel had immediately rushed to check on Thompson as he lay crumpled on the court after taking what looked like a horse kick to the head. He eventually stood up with assistance and, remarkably, even converted a four-point play that nearly saved the day for the Kings.

Still, watching Thompson wince in pain and repeatedly hold his forehead as play resumed — while craning his neck to look at the giant video monitors above, seemingly to assess the extent of the injury — naturally raised questions about whether he should have undergone the league’s concussion protocol. A quick camera shot of his wife, visibly worried from ringside, only added to the tense moment.

True, Thompson did not hit his head on the floor nor show immediate concussion symptoms such as vomiting or dizziness, but one could argue he would have benefited from sitting out the remainder of the game and having the swelling treated immediately with ice.

Rain or Shine eventually pulled off a 115-111 victory to take Game 1, although Ginebra still had one final opportunity to force overtime through an RJ Abarrientos four-point attempt that came up short.

What role Thompson might have played in a possible overtime period remains purely speculative. Still, it was an encouraging sight afterward when he was seen leaving the Ynares Center in Antipolo under his own power, holding a bag of ice against his forehead while acknowledging well-wishers.

The PBA later addressed the matter.

“Sa concussion protocol, may mga conditions. I-a-assess yung player ng on-site doctor natin. Kapag OK naman siya sa conditions na naka-set sa protocol natin, good to go na siya,” the league said in a message.

All clear here then.

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Hope to watch the first leg of the Philracom Triple Crown series on Sunday at the Philippine Jockey Club in Padre Garcia, Batangas. It’s been a while and so am looking forward to again savor the horseracing experience.