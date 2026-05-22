Sahara Bernales returns with hefty serving of delicious ‘Monay’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Dusky beauty Sahara Bernales is back doing what she does best—firing up the imagination of male fans all over the world.

She stars in VMX’s latest offering, “Monay,” a provocative drama directed by Christopher Novabos.

“Monay” revolves around two sisters who run a bakery. Their specialty? You guessed it—Pinoy favorite monay.

Novabos explained: “Poetic ang gamit namin sa monay dito. People could relate to it in different ways pero sa story, monay ang specialty ng shop ng magkapatid. Magkaibang-magkaiba ang magkapatid dito—yung isa responsible, maalaga; samantalang yung isa inggit, gustong kumawala.”

And therein lies the conflict.

Ramona is fiercely dedicated to preserving the monayan they inherited from their late parents. She goes to increasingly desperate lengths to keep her family’s legacy alive.

Standing in her way is her sister Monina, as played by Kim Yashii.

Monina resents her sister—and even plots to steal her partner, Gelo.

The film showcases the dynamic range of Bernales, who many believe is ready to crossover to mainstream films.

“I really am thankful that people see me in that light. I want that, too. I want to do mainstream action, horror,” Bernales said.

For now, she remains focused on whatever comes her way, driven by her goal to support her family.

“I could totally relate to my character here in ‘Monay’ kasi like her, I am also very responsible. Right now, all my earnings go to my family. I help my siblings in their schooling,” she shared.

Also joining VMX’s growing library is Novabos’ “Scissors,” a provocative drama that explores the thin line between healing and obsession, showing how the tools used to cut ties with the past can also draw fresh blood.

Said Novabos, “The ‘Scissors’ here is symbolic. It is meant to cut ties, particularly when the relationship becomes toxic.”

The film stars Rhian Rivera, Allison Ross, and Ghion Espinosa in a story where love is as sharp and dangerous as a pair of, well, scissors.

It follows Karina (Rivera), whose world shatters after catching her boyfriend Jeric (Espinosa) with another woman. To move on, she cuts her long hair—a symbolic fresh start—that leads her to Missy (Ross), a hairdresser who becomes more than just her stylist.

A deep bond forms between them, quickly escalating from comfort into a passionate, whirlwind romance.

Lastly, there’s “Hayok,” led by new VMX star Apphle Celso.

Celso plays Lucy, a fiercely independent woman who lives by her own rules when it comes to desire and intimacy. Her controlled world unravels when she meets Neil (Nicco Locco), a contractor whose presence disrupts her guarded reality.

Also starring Stephanie Raz and directed by Topel Lee, “Hayok” explores obsession, vulnerability, and the cost of desire pushed to its limits.

All titles are now streaming exclusively on VMX.