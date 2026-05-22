QCPD probes rent-to-own scheme after recovery of carnapped vehicle

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating possible links to a rent-to-own scheme after recovering a stolen vehicle in Parañaque City.

Police said the silver Toyota Vios, reported missing on May 8 in Pangasinan, was acquired in Laoag City for ₱520,000 under a rent-to-own arrangement involving a certain “Gerald.”

Investigators believe the scheme may be tied to a wider network of fraudulent transactions.

Records from the Land Transportation Office showed both the Vios and a suspected getaway vehicle were registered under a man identified as “Vincent,” who has been summoned for verification of his possible involvement.

Using GPS tracking, operatives traced the Vios to Santa Rosa, Laguna, before recovering it at a hotel parking facility in Entertainment City, Parañaque, on May 12.

CCTV footage showed a woman driving the car into the establishment before leaving in another vehicle.

The QCPD said follow-up operations are ongoing to identify and arrest all individuals connected to the rent-to-own arrangement.

Authorities reminded the public to exercise caution in vehicle transactions and ensure proper documentation in rent-to-own and purchase agreements. (Trixee Rosel)