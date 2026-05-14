AFP: OSAA fired first during Senate gunfire incident

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clarified that none of its soldiers fired their weapons during the gunfire incident at the Senate building on Wednesday night, May 13, which stemmed from reports of an alleged attempt to arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa in connection with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner said Marine commandos seen in photos and videos entering the facility were part of the Marine Security and Escort Group (MSEG), permanently assigned to provide perimeter security at vital government institutions such as the Senate, Congress, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“They’re there to secure the facility, like the practice in the US where Marines guard vital installations. They’re not there as individual security for senators,” Brawner emphasized.

According to Brawner, ground commanders confirmed that no soldier discharged a firearm during the incident.

“They did not fire their guns because they were there to support. It’s the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) which fired the shots,” he said.

The OSAA, led by retired police general Mao Aplasca, is responsible for Senate security and was identified as the unit whose personnel fired the shots that triggered panic among senators, journalists, and staff inside the building.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) denied deploying agents to the Senate to serve the ICC warrant against Dela Rosa, while Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla insisted that the gunfire did not come from police officers. (Aaron Recuenco)