VP Sara slams ICC move vs. Bato; cites violation of sovereignty

Vice President Sara Duterte said attempts to compel Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to face proceedings linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC) would allegedly violate constitutional rights and Philippine sovereignty.

In a video interview released by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Thursday, May 14, Duterte argued that foreign courts and tribunals do not have jurisdiction inside the Philippines unless local courts issue corresponding orders.

“Sinasabi naman noong una pang tinanong ako sa ICC warrant sabi ko nga hindi pwede yan dahil ang mga foreign courts at foreign tribunals, wala silang jurisdiction sa loob ng Pilipinas,” Duterte said in an interview in The Hague on May 13.

Duterte stressed that any action involving foreign tribunals must pass through Philippine courts before it can be implemented.

“Kaya wala din bisa lahat ng mga issuances ng foreign courts at foreign tribunals sa Pilipinas,” she said.

“Maliban na lang kung ipasok yan sa loob ng local courts at ‘yung local courts ang mag-issue ng kanyang sariling Philippine order base doon sa mapag-usapan sa kaso,” she added.

Duterte noted that allowing foreign-issued warrants or directives without local court action could violate the constitutional rights of accused individuals.

“Yun ang dapat na proses dahil kapag sinasabi mo na pwede yan sa isang Republic Act, masasagasaan niya ‘yung rights ng isang accused na nasa Bill of Rights natin na protektado ng Constitution natin,” Duterte said.

“Ibig sabihin, naviolate ‘yung rights ni Senator Bato dela Rosa,” she added.

Duterte also revisited the earlier arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD), claiming that international observers described the incident as “extraordinary rendition” rather than a lawful surrender.

“At nakita na natin noon, kaya nga diba nung nangyari ‘yung pagkuha, pagkidnap kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sa paningin ng buong mundo, ang tawag nila doon ay extraordinary rendition,” the Vice President said.

“Hindi ‘yun surrender kasi sapilitan mong kinuha ‘yung isang tao sa bayan niya at dinala mo sa ibang bayan,” she added.

Duterte maintained that the Philippine Constitution should remain the basis for legal proceedings involving Filipino citizens.

“Kaya ‘yun ‘yung opinion at paningin ng buong mundo sa nangyari noon. Ganyan din ‘yung sinusubukan nilang gawin ngayon kay Sen. Baton Dela Rosa at hindi nga yan, hindi siya pwede dahil meron tayong constitution na sinusunod. Lahat naman sila nagsasabi, di ba, na para tayo sa constitution,” Duterte said.

“Pero kapag ang administration na ang gumalaw, wala nang constitution, wala nang batas. Puro nalang pang-aabuso, pananakot at dahas,” she added.

Duterte’s remarks were made after the Senate tension on May 13 involving dela Rosa, amid the ongoing political debate over the ICC investigation and possible legal actions concerning former Duterte administration officials.

Duterte is currently in the Netherlands, while former President Rodrigo Duterte faces legal proceedings before the ICC over allegations tied to his administration’s war on drugs.

Earlier, Malacañang confirmed that the Office of the President approved Duterte’s revised foreign travel schedule from May 2 to 15. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)