Sotto says protesters assaulted him outside Senate; SPD to investigate

Former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III claimed he was assaulted by protesters outside the Senate building on Wednesday night, May 13, and criticized police for failing to control the crowd.

“I am furious and disappointed with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other security personnel assigned outside the Senate for failing to control the rowdy and unruly crowd, allowing them to assault me while inside my vehicle when I was about to exit the Senate,” Sotto posted on Facebook.

He recounted that “the barbaric protesters banged my vehicle repeatedly, threw bottles, and hurled foul remarks. They could see that I was driving alone with no bodyguards.”

Sotto further questioned the police presence at the Senate, saying: “Ilang truck na PNP ang nakadeploy sa Senate, tapos ganito? Ganito na ba kawalang respeto at walanghiya ang mga taga-suporta ng ilang Senador na nagrarally ngayong gabi?”

In response, the Southern Police District (SPD) expressed concern over the incident and vowed to investigate.

“The SPD recognizes the sentiments raised regarding the alleged disorderly behavior of some rally participants and the unfortunate experience encountered while exiting the Senate area,” it said in a statement.

The SPD added that it will assess security deployment and police actions during the rally, promising accountability and improved crowd management.

It also reminded rally participants to exercise restraint and respect, stressing that while the right to peaceful assembly is protected, acts of violence and harassment will not be tolerated. (Jonathan Hicap)