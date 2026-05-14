PNP to enforce stricter crowd-control measures after Senate protest incident

Apparently angered by the unruly behavior of protesters at the Senate complex, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun reinforcing its personnel and tightening security protocols to prevent rallyists from harassing senators and other individuals in the area.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. expressed outrage over reports that protesters attacked the vehicle of former Senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto as he exited the Senate after Wednesday’s session.

He described the incident as a serious security breach that occurred amid heightened tensions surrounding efforts to arrest Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who faces a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“The Philippine National Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of violence or harassment, especially against our public servants,” Nartatez said.

“While we respect the right to peaceful assembly, the transition from a protest to an assault on a vehicle is a criminal act. We assure the Senator and the public that this incident will not be taken lightly.”

Protesters supporting Dela Rosa have been staging activities near the Senate since Monday.

On Wednesday, some were seen inspecting vehicles leaving the compound, attacking Sotto’s car, attempting to dismantle barricades, and climbing fences.

Nartatez said the PNP is conducting a thorough review of security footage and ground reports to identify lapses and pinpoint individuals responsible for turning an orderly gathering into a violent mob.

He added that the PNP is now coordinating closely with Senate security to synchronize crowd-control measures.

He also ordered the review of all CCTV and police body camera recordings to determine whether protesters committed criminal acts such as intimidation or property damage.

“I directed our troops on the ground to move from maximum tolerance to swift enforcement the moment protesters obstruct vehicles,” Nartatez emphasized. (Aaron Recuenco)