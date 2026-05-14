Pasay City declares red alert amid Senate complex situation

Pasay City has declared a red alert in response to the unfolding situation at the Senate complex, mobilizing emergency and security agencies to ensure public safety and maintain order in the area.

According to an advisory issued by the Pasay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PCDRRMO), the heightened alert ensures that all concerned agencies are prepared for immediate response to any untoward incident.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said that under the Red Alert Status, emergency response teams, rescue personnel, traffic management units, and other city departments have been placed on standby for possible deployment and coordination with law enforcement authorities.

Rubiano also urged residents, workers, motorists, and visitors to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities while monitoring official announcements and updates regarding the situation.

Motorists passing through major roads surrounding the Senate area were advised to expect possible traffic congestion and intermittent road control operations as authorities continue to secure the vicinity.

The city government assured the public that concerned agencies are continuously coordinating to maintain order and ensure the safety of residents and the general public. (Jean Fernando)