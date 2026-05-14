Jayson Castro, 39, joins elite 10,000-point club in PBA

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT veteran guard Jayson Castro has joined a rarified list after becoming the latest member of the 10,000 scoring club in the Tropang 5G’s 96-93 win over NLEX to live to fight another day in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals.

Castro completed the feat at the 3:25 mark of the third quarter after swishing the first of his two free throws to tie the game at 67-all.

The 39-year-old playmaker became the 18th player to tally that many points throughout his career, joining other PBA greats Robert Jaworski, Ramon Fernandez, Atoy Co, Alvin Patrimonio, Norman Black, James Yap, Mark Caguioa just to name a few.

Castro was the latest to reach the career milestone after Arwind Santos also achieved the feat in 2022 when he was still playing with NorthPort.

For TNT head coach Chot Reyes, the recognition has long been coming for Castro especially looking back at how the veteran guard developed to be one of the steadiest playmakers in the league during his prime and one of the most potent weapons TNT had.

“That’s a recognition that’s long coming,” said Reyes who stressed that Castro’s career and achievements just proved that the franchise made the right move in trading to position themselves in drafting him.

“I’m very proud of his journey, kasi kung maalala niyo, we made a really big, risky move when we traded a guy by the name of Jay Washington. When I got to Talk ‘N Text, basically he was our best player,” he added.

“But we made that move to be able to be in a position to draft Jayson Castro. Who would’ve known he would be in that elite club of ten thousand points?”