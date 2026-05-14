First for provinces: Cavite OKs ‘Right to Care’ ordinance

CAVITE – The provincial board passed what is being described as the country’s first province-wide “Right to Care” ordinance, creating the CareCavite ID system that allows residents to designate a healthcare proxy who can make medical decisions on their behalf during critical situations.

Provincial Ordinance No. 532-2026, also known as the CareCavite Ordinance, was authored by Cavite 6th District Board Member Kerby Javier Salazar and sponsored by Cavite 6th District Board Member Jasmin Angeli M. Bautista, chairperson of the Committee on Health, Nutrition, and Population.

It was approved by the provincial board on April 20 and signed by Gov. Abeng Remulla on May 4.

The ordinance applies to qualified couples in Cavite who voluntarily designate a health care proxy through the CareCavite ID. It also covers registered social workers of local government units who are legally responsible for rescued, abandoned, or indigent individuals without an immediate next of kin.

A qualified couple is defined in the ordinance as “a pair of individuals in a romantic or committed relationship who identify as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, or other diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, regardless of sex assigned at birth, gender identity, or gender expression.”

In a critical medical situation in which the principal is not mentally and physically capable of making a decision for themselves, the healthcare proxy may do so if a first-degree relative is incapable or not present.

In an interview with the Manila Bulletin on Thursday, May 14, Salazar said a personal experience prompted him to introduce the ordinance.

“In October 2023, my partner was rushed to the hospital. Habang nag-aalala at nagmamadali, kailangan ko pang mag-fill out ng forms at tumawag sa kaniyang mga kapamilya para lamang makahingi ng permission at maasikaso agad ang ilang tests,” the board member shared.

“Doon ko naisip: walang Caviteño, walang Pilipino, ang dapat dumaan sa ganung sitwasyon sa oras ng emergency. I shared this with Mayor Joy of Quezon City, at doon nagsimula ang CareCavite ID Ordinance, isang panukalang isinilang mula sa totoong karanasan at hangaring gawing mas mabilis at mas makatao ang healthcare access para sa bawat Caviteño.”

Salazar said the measure is the first ordinance of its kind at the provincial level, likely because it tackles a relatively new and sensitive issue that requires careful study and strong political will to implement.

A similar ordinance was passed in 2025, but the proponents amended it to refine and strengthen its provisions through further consultations with legal experts, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders.

“Ipinapakita nito na ang Cavite ay naninindigan para sa inclusivity, compassion, at equal respect sa karapatan ng bawat tao pagdating sa healthcare,” Salazar said.

The provincial government is now finalizing the guidelines for the CareCavite ID rollout and application process. Once finalized, healthcare providers will be oriented about the guidelines to ensure a smooth implementation of the ordinance. (Carla Bauto-Dena)