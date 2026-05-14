SP Alan verifies Bato’s whereabouts

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday, May 14, said he has yet to verify reports that Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has already left the premises of the Upper Chamber.

In an ambush interview at the Senate, Cayetano explained that he is still waiting for the official report from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on the matter.

“We will be fully transparent with you. I’m waiting for the report. Ka-text ko si Secretary (Jonvic) Remulla. Give me maybe two hours, then we will give you a full briefing,” Cayetano said.

He added that he is awaiting a summary report on the chaos that erupted at the Senate on Wednesday evening, the chamber’s action on the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte, “and then, other matters.”

When asked to confirm if Dela Rosa had already left the Senate, Cayetano replied: “Let me verify it.” “I just got here. I’m just getting all of the reports from 10 different people. I cannot answer your question if I do not know. ‘Di ba? So I only have the information I carried with me from traveling here from the house. It was a terrible night. I don’t have all that information yet. Let me verify it. What you heard… So, I’m getting all the official reports in a few minutes. Give me a few minutes, balikan ko ’yan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said it was Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca who first fired a warning shot, after which an NBI agent allegedly fired back.

Castro relayed this information during a briefing at Malacañang, a day after the chaos at the Senate. “’Yun din narinig ko,” Cayetano said when asked about Castro’s claim. (Hannah Torregoza)