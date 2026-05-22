‘Kailangan nandoon’: Nocum, Santillan believe Caracut needs an inspiration to rise and shine again

By MARK REY MONTEJO

For Rain or Shine, facing Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals of PBA Commissioner’s Cup is like climbing a mountain – difficult and challenging.

That’s because they are up against the league’s undisputed top crowd-drawer whose massive fan base is an envy of everyone of the keague.

The Elasto Painters, however, are slowly building their own following, with rising attention around Andrei Caracut and volleyball standout Bella Belen, who have become popular among fans as their newest sports’ loveteam.

Caracut’s teammates surely noticed it, even their fiery mentor coach Yeng Guiao, and Adrian Nocum and Leonard Santillan voiced the same sentiment: we need Andrei’s buff in the crowd.

Nocum and Santillan didn’t waste time to tease their fellow Elasto Painter Caracut as RoS’ heading into Game 2 where it eyes a 2-0 semis series lead against a gritty Ginebra squad.

“Opo, kasi inspired ‘yong bata [Andrei Caracut], siyempre masaya kami. Nanood din ‘yong… mother niya,” Santillan quipped during SEAG Network online interview hosted by veteran sports analyst and commentator “The Dean” Quinito Henson Thursday, May 21.

“Kailangan po. Kailangan po laging nando’n ‘yon, ‘yong mama mo ‘yon Drei, diba?” Nocum jokingly added as Caracut struggled in the semis opener with just two points off 0-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, and one assist in more than 18 minutes of play, and Belen wasn’t in attendance.

The banter got bigger after the 30-year-old Caracut dazzled with 29 points on top of six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the Elasto Painters’ 113-104 quarters victory to boot the San Miguel Beermen out of contention last week.

There, Belen watched the match in flesh alongside fans who enjoyed the basketball action and the “kilig” brought by “BellDrei.”

The trio of Caracut, Nocum, and Santillan, who stressed that being active social media gave them a sort of fulfillment by bringing joy and inspiring their fans and viewers, also joked that they will ask Guiao if he feels the same “kilig” for “Belldrei”

“Kailangan nating tanungin si coach Yeng,” said Caracut.

But in all seriousness, the E-Painters, especially Caracut with his matchup with RJ Abarrientos, are locked in to pour it all on as the Gin Kings expected to bounce back in Game 2 this Friday, May 22, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Alam kong malaki ‘yong tulong niya sa team niya. Kailangan ko lang paghandaan, mag-effort pagdating sa kanya,” said Caracut on Abarrientos. “Ma-defend ko siya ket papano, ‘yong effort talaga kailangan ‘di mawala pagdating kay RJ.”