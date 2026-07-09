Here’s a pleasant news: All set for ‘Princess Alex’s’ homecoming

Mark the date – July 15 – and the place – Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

This is a special occasion for Philippines sports, especially for die-hard fans of Alex Eala as the sport’s newest darling and the country’s biggest star to date is coming to meet her ever growing followers in one of Makati’s popular shopping centers.

There’s no exact time yet for the “fan meet” but expect fans to come early to have a rare opportunity to see Wimbledon’s giant killer. Even Eala’s scheduled arrival remains a top secret.

After a tight but fruitful campaign on the grass court – mostly in Europe – Eala needs utmost privacy to take a much-needed breather.

The good news was announced by Eala’s top supporter in telecommunication giant Globe.

Also reportedly hosting the World No. 28 player is a sports apparel brand which is expected to bring together select guests, fans and members of the media for an intimate conversation with the 21-year-old lefty.

Eala climbed to a career-high in WTA live rankings following her breakthrough fourth-round showing at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships that saw her dethrone Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the third of the Grand Slam event.

It was Eala’s best-ever finish in a Grand Slam event worth P24.5 million.