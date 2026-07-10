Lifting a line from Tolkien and applying it to the current Philippine sporting scene, one would hardly go wrong in saying that “some things are certain” — at least where Alex Eala is concerned.

One certainty in women’s tennis is that Eala will eventually win her first Grand Slam singles title. She has the talent, the grit and the decision-making to put together a championship run.

And if her recent performance at Wimbledon — reaching the Round of 16 — is any indication, lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish may come sooner rather than later.

How soon? That may depend, as 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova pointed out, on Eala’s ability to improve certain facets of her game, particularly her serve.

Navratilova had plenty to say after Eala fell to 30-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini in three sets last Monday.

“Her serve. It’s too much of a puffball. [Defending champion Iga] Swiatek didn’t handle it well, but Paolini did. She was attacking the second serve. But even the first serve was like 80, 85. She can hit it 105, but she doesn’t,” the nine-time Wimbledon champion said in part. “The serve is where she can gain the most, because she’s tall enough.”

It would be foolish to argue with a gem of wisdom offered for free by Navratilova, so it is best to leave it at that. One can only hope Eala’s coaches are wise enough to listen and determine which parts of that advice could work best for their prized player.

At 21, Eala has time on her side to make the necessary adjustments to become even more formidable in her quest to break into the world’s top 10 and position herself for a major title.

True, many champions won their first Grand Slam at a younger age. Maria Sharapova captured Wimbledon at 17. Serena Williams was also 17 when she won the 1999 US Open, and so with Steffi Graf when she claimed the 1987 French Open.

Swiatek, who withered from the pressure in three sets against Eala in their third round Wimbledon meeting, was 19 when she won the 2020 French Open. Chris Evert was also 19 when she took the 1974 French Open, as were Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open and Mirra Andreeva at the 2026 French Open.

Then there were the prodigies: Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Tracy Austin were all just 16 when they captured the 1997 Australian Open, the 1990 French Open, and the 1979 US Open, respectively.

But not to despair.

Caroline Wozniacki was 27 when she broke through at the 2018 Australian Open, prompting the Melbourne crowd to serenade her with Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Margaret Court was 26 when she won the same title in 1969, while Billie Jean King (1966 Wimbledon), Jennifer Capriati (2001 Australian Open) and Aryna Sabalenka (2023 Australian Open) were all 24 when they captured their first Grand Slam crowns.

And Navratilova? She was 21 when she won her first Wimbledon singles title in 1978, defeating Chris Evert in three sets. That places Alex in distinguished company and suggests she certainly remains very much on schedule.

Now, what did Martina say about that serve again?