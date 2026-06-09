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Girl, 4, killed while shopping for school supplies in Antipolo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities respond to a road crash that kills a four-year-old girl and injures six other individuals in Antipolo City. (Photo from Rizal PPO)

A four-year-old girl who had gone out with her mother and grandmother to buy school supplies ahead of the opening of classes was killed in Antipolo City, Rizal on Sunday, June 7, after being struck by an Asian Utility Vehicle (AUV) that reportedly suffered brake failure.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. along Don Vicente Avenue in Barangay Cupang.

The AUV, driven by a 39-year-old woman, lost its brakes on a downhill stretch, ramming a tricycle and a motorcycle before careening onto the sidewalk where the child and other pedestrians were walking.

The driver eventually crashed into a concrete post to stop the vehicle.

The girl was rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Six other victims, aged 18 to 58, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Relatives later shared their grief online, recalling how the child had left home “excited to buy school supplies” only to return in a coffin.

Authorities said the case is under investigation, including the possibility of an amicable settlement between the parties involved. (Richielyn Canlas)

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