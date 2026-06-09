Biñan demolishes Marikina; Zamboanga, Pasig win

Resurgent Biñan Tatak Gel battered Marikina, 103-73, on Monday and sustained its climb in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Showing its firepower, Biñan led as far as 96-56 before cruising to its sixth straight win and a 9-3 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Carlo Lastimosa paced Biñan with 21 points and 2 rebounds in just 12 minutes and 37 seconds of action to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Nic Cabanero, with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, and Warren Bonifacio, with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists.

With Lastimosa sinking 3 of 4 triple tries, Bam Lopez making 1 of 1, Ronnie Alonte canning 1 of 2, and Ryan Sual hitting 1 of 2, Biñan drilled in nine of 20 from long distance for a high 45 percent conversion that eclipsed Marikina’s 4 of 20 for 20 percent.

The Marikina Shoemasters slid to 4-8 as only JR Alabanza, with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, and Ed Daquioag, with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, struck back.

Pasig subdues Bacolod

Pasig City hit its stride midway through the first quarter and kept the pace to beat Bacolod, 96-84, in the first game.

Held to a 58-58 count, Pasig drew back-to-back triples from John Felix Corpuz and Jerome Garcia and seven straight points from Michael Lambino to surge ahead, 71-64, after three quarters.

Warlo Batac then presided over an 11-2 run opening the fourth quarter to push Pasig farther away, 82-66, with 7 minutes and 20 seconds left.

Pasig halted a two-game skid and improved to 6-3.

Lambino, a prized find from the University of Luzon Golden Tigers, posted 13 points, on a perfect 4 of 4 field goals and 5 of 5 charities, to capture best player honors over Garcia, with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Jacob Galicia, with 17 points and 6 rebounds, and Batac, with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Galicia and Corpuz combined for 16 points in the first half as Pasig led, 47-43, despite Ram Mesqueriola’s 12 points for Bacolod.

Bacolod tumbled to 3-10, despite Mesqueriola’s 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Ian Melencio’s 16 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds, Kurt Lactaotao’s 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Khenth Guiab’s 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Zamboanga thwarts Imus

Zamboanga SiKat continued its recovery with a 102-92 victory over Imus in the second game.

With Reggz Gabat pouring in 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Zamboanga foiled Imus’ final assault that saw the Yangkees narrow the gap, 92-99, with 1 minute and 14 seconds left.

Imus couldn’t score after that, however, and Zamboanga notched its third straight win for a 4-7 card.

Gabat also collected 7 rebounds and 2 assists to edge Levi Hernandez, with 24 points, and 4 rebounds, and Pamboy Raymundo, with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, for the best player citation.

The Yangkees absorbed their seventh straight defeat and fell to 2-9, wasting Joseph Mark Marquez’s 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Jordan Rios’ 21 points plus 9 rebounds.

The MPBL returns to the One Arena Cainta on Tuesday, featuring games between Gensan and Manila at 4 p.m., Bulacan and Negros at 6 p.m., and Ilagan Isabela and Mindoro.