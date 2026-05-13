Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was found dead Monday at a home in the Los Angeles area, a person familiar with the terms of the ongoing investigation said Tuesday, May 12. He was 29.

Emergency personnel who responded to the scene found drug paraphernalia in the home, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details were not released publicly. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Neither the Grizzlies nor Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, provided any further details about Clarke’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

His agents wrote on social media that they were “beyond devastated” by Clarke’s death.

“He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched,” Priority Sports said. “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed sympathies to Clarke’s family and friends and the Grizzlies organization.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Silver said. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

The National Basketball Players Association said: “This is an incredible loss for the brotherhood. We will remember Brandon not only for the immense joy he brought to so many throughout his career, but for the genuine friendships he built far beyond basketball.”

Clarke was arrested April 1 in Arkansas for speeding and possession of a controlled substance that was reportedly kratom, an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy that becomes illegal in Tennessee as of July 1. He was released on bond a day later.

Health officials have been warning about the risks of an opioid-related chemical known as 7-hydroxymitragynine and a component of kratom. The plant native to Southeast Asia has gained popularity in the U.S. as an unapproved treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence.

A federal report in 2019 found overdose deaths involving the herbal supplement kratom were more common than previously reported. Most who died had also taken heroin, fentanyl or others, though officials counted a few instances in which kratom was the only substance listed.

Clarke was the 21st overall pick out of Gonzaga in the 2019 NBA draft by Oklahoma, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies, who already took guard Ja Morant second overall.

“He had such a kind, gentle and warm soul, and I will remember the great smile he had on his face whenever you were around him,” coach Mark Few and Gonzaga said in a statement. “BC was one of the most easygoing players we have ever had, and he was part of one of the greatest teams in our program’s history.”

Clarke joined Morant on the NBA’s All-Rookie team in 2020, and the Grizzlies gave him a multiyear contract extension in October 2022.

He tore his left Achilles tendon March 3, 2023, in a loss to the Denver Nuggets in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference. Injuries limited him to 72 of a possible 246 games over the past three seasons, including only two this season.

Clarke averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over his seven seasons with the Grizzlies.

He had one more season left on his contract with Memphis and was due to earn $12.5 million, according to Spotrac.com. But the Grizzlies are in the midst of another major roster rebuild after going 25-57 after trading away stars Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. within the past year.