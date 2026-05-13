With Canino, Laput, Provido playing for one last time, La Salle will go for back-to-back

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After a dream title win, La Salle wants another one – whether by another sweep or not.

This, after skipper and newly-minted Season 88 Finals MVP Shevana Laput, Angel Canino, Amie Provido, and Lyka Mae de Leon committed to return for De La Salle University’s title defense in UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.

On a social media post Tuesday, May 12, by Ang Pahayagang Plaridel, the school’s Filipino-based school publication, Laput declared in the presence of La Salle president, Br. Bernard Oca, FSC, that she, along with Canino, Provido, and de Leon will exhaust their final year.

“We wish you to see this legacy and we want to stay one more year,” said Laput days after the Lady Spikers’ Final sweep against reigning champion National University Lady Bulldogs last weekend.

The quartet played a key role in La Salle’s historic 16-0 campaign – the first time for the Taft-based crew – this year, particularly Canino and Laput, who went bold in terms of their goal of dominating and reclaiming the crown.

Canino, Laput, and Provido also shone individually, securing the 2nd Best Outside Spiker, Best Opposite Spiker, and 1st Best Middle Blocker, respectively.

Their heroic efforts resulted in La Salle’s 13th overall crown in the distaff side, all under seasoned mentor Ramil de Jesus.

Also, it avenged the Lady Spikers’ heartbreaking Finals losses in Season 84 and 87 where Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon formed a lethal 1-2 combo for the Lady Bulldogs, who won three championships in the last four years prior to this edition.

Apart from the graduating players, Shane Reterta, Eshana Nunag, Lilay Del Castillo, Mikee Santos, Ashlee Buenaventura, Francesca Rodriguez, and other young guns are anticipated to reinforce the two-peat seeking La Salle.