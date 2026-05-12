KILIG OVERLOAD! Donny Pangilinan-Belle Mariano, Fyang Smith-JM Ibarra, Jane Oineza-Loisa Andalio headline swoon-worthy Pinoy films

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Filipino cinema is seeing a strong slate of releases this month, with several projects led by Star Magic artists including Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra, Jane Oineza, and Loisa Andalio.

From romantic dramas to socially driven stories, the films highlight both emerging and established on-screen pairings, with most titles rolling out in cinemas nationwide across May.

Leading the month’s lineup is “Almost Us,” starring Fyang and JM in their first big-screen pairing.

Directed by Dan Villegas and produced by Regal Entertainment Inc., the film taps into “Alternate Universe” (AU) storytelling popular online, centering on a slow-burn “friends-to-lovers” dynamic between Janine (Smith) and RR (Ibarra).

The film has drawn attention for the natural rapport between the leads, with both actors saying their off-screen familiarity helped shape their performances.

“It is a very personal project for me because it mirrors my real-life dynamic with Fyang,” JM said.

Fyang, meanwhile, described Ibarra as a focused scene partner who made the process more grounded.

“Almost Us” premiered on May 6 and continues its nationwide theatrical run.

Another key release is “Midnight Girls,” starring Jane and Loisa under director Irene Emma Villamor.

The film follows Filipina entertainers working in Japan, focusing on themes of survival, friendship, and emotional resilience in the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) experience.

Both leads underwent immersion for their roles, aiming to reflect the lived realities of Filipinas abroad. Jane emphasized the responsibility of portraying real stories shaped by trust from the people they represent.

The film has been selected for the Far East Film Festival 2026 and opens in Philippine cinemas on May 13.

Closing the month’s major releases is “Tayo sa Wakas,” reuniting Donny and Belle in a more grounded romantic drama directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Produced by ABS-CBN Films, the film shifts away from traditional romantic comedy formulas and follows two individuals as they confront the reality that love does not always lead to a shared future.

Donny described the project as emotionally demanding, while Belle noted that the film reflects personal growth and identity-building, both on and off screen.

The film is set to premiere in cinemas on May 27.

The lineup underscores the continued push of Filipino studios and talent agencies to explore varied storytelling—from online-culture-inspired romance to socially rooted drama and mature relationship narratives.